Tweed's very own pet paradise

PROVIDING premier pet care is the highest priority for Tweed Pet Kingdom.

The store's staff work to ensure the animals that come through the front door are treated like royalty, connecting with each pet as if it was their own.

Tweed Pet Kingdom offers a variety of supplies and treats for animals of all shapes and sizes, including a dog washing service that makes your pooch smell fresh as a daisy.

We chat with Ian from Tweed Pet Kingdom about running a business on the Tweed.

What inspired you to open your own business?

I have run my own business most of my adult life. When our beloved pomeranian passed in late 2007 we thought this industry would be a nice one to invest in. We proceeded to buy three dogs and two pet shops.

Ten years have passed and we still enjoy the clientele we deal with on a daily basis.

What do you most enjoy about operating your own business?

Once business is up and running, you do have more personal freedom and you basically get out what you put in.

Owning your own business can be risky but the rewards are worth it if you are willing to do the hard yards early on.

What's the biggest challenge in operating a business in Tweed?

Tweed is a great area but can be affected badly if the economy takes a downturn.

Cash flow is generally what brings a business down - as long as you stick to your budgets you can generally ride out the quieter times.

What's the biggest advantage in operating a business in Tweed?

Tweed has a great mix of suburban households with pets as well as more rural areas not far down the road we get a wide range of clients from, with small animals to horses, who love their pets and want to do the best for them.

What are your future plans for the business?

We have just signed a new five-year lease at our current premises and we have also employed a new store manager with great industry knowledge to help us maintain our position as the most successful store on the Tweed.

I am also looking for like-minded people who would like to invest in a store on the coast but need someone with industry experience to guide them through the process.

Fast facts

For more information about Tweed Pet Kingdom, contact:

112/140 Minjungbal Dr, Tweed Heads South

(07) 5524 1355

www.tweedpet kingdom.com.au