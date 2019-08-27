Warning for Tweed over air pollution

Smoke has blanketed the Tweed Valley as a fire continues to burn at Terragon, near Uki. PHOTO: Liana Turner.

A FLURRY of fires across the Tweed has spurred a public warning about the excessive smoke in the air.

Tweed Shire Council and the North Coast Public Health Unit are urging people with heart and respiratory conditions to be cautious due to the high air pollution levels associated with fires in the Tweed.

"Residents are advised that temperature inversions common at this time of year exacerbate problems experienced with air pollution," Assistant Director of Public Health North Coast Grant Bell said.

"If you have asthma you should follow your Asthma Action Plan and take your relieving medication where necessary and if symptoms get worse, seek medical advice.

"Smoke may aggravate existing heart and lung conditions and cause irritated eyes, coughing and wheezing.

"Stay indoors, close windows and follow your health plan."

For those who are at risk of suffering from the high air pollution, a number of suggestions have been made by Mr Bell.

"To minimise any effects of smoke or air pollution, people should also consider avoiding vigorous exercise, seek out airconditioned premises and even consider moving away from the direct path of smoke while fires are still active.

"The bushfire at Terragon will likely continue for at least another two days. People with known health conditions should check the NSW Rural Fire Service website www.rfs.nsw.gov.au for regular updates on current fires."

For more information about bushfire smoke and health, visit the NSW Health website.