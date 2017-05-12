Tweed's weekend gig guide

Saturday, May 13
- Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Just the Ticket 6pm
- Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - Dan McCoy 6.30pm
- Cabarita Beach Sports Club - Cavo and Pigeon Boy 7.30pm
- Club Banora - Wally and the Gators 7.30pm
- Coolangatta Sands Hotel - Smashed Crabs 8.30pm; Parker Rose and Benji Guerrero 8.30pm
- Currumbin RSL - Two 4 Now 7pm; The Deck - Candice Dianna 4pm
- Helm Bar - The Gig Cartel 8pm
- Kingscliff Beach Hotel - Dan Horne 7pm
- Murwillumbah Services Club - Bucko and Roo 7pm
- Salt Bar - Jason Delphin 8.30pm
- Seagulls - Kissperience 8pm
- Sheoak Shack - Danidoo Butterfly and Tk Bassdread 2pm; Rosie MissChief Band 7pm
- South Tweed Sports - Jazz Jam 2pm
- The Star Gold Coast - Atrium - DJ Brent 8pm; J Bar - Jason McGregor 8.30pm; DJ Turham 1am
- Tugun SLSC - Karaoke 7.30pm
- Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Delisch 7.30pm
- Twin Towns Services Club - Showroom - Kings of Country 8.30pm; The Stage - Charity Bingo 10.30pm; Russell Sprout 1.30pm; The Walking Duo 5pm; Agent 77 9pm
Sunday, May 14
- Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Ear Candy 2.30pm
- Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - Steve Cummins 2pm
- Club Banora - Terry Stewart 11am; Mat Stokes 5pm
- Coolangatta Sands Hotel - The Titanix 3pm
- Coolangatta Surf Club - Lance Galloway 2pm
- Currumbin RSL - Live - Funk n' Wagnells noon; The Deck - Josh Lovegrove 4pm
- Currumbin SLSC - Trace 4pm
- Helm Bar - Taisha Tari Trio 4pm
- Kingscliff Beach Hotel - Active Radio Band 3pm
- Kirra Sports - Dynamite Karaoke 5pm
- North Kirra SLSC - Sweet Mixjah 1pm
- Pottsville Beach Sports - Phil Guest 4pm
- Riverview Hotel - Cavo and Pigeon Boy 2pm
- South Tweed Sports - Caldera Country Music Club noon
- The Star Gold Coast - Chris Hutchinson 2pm
- Tallebudgera SLSC - Krush 1.30pm
- Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Just the Ticket 5.30pm
- Twin Towns Services Club - Sarah Archer 12.30pm; Sex and Chocolate 4pm; Agent 77 7.30pm
- Twin Towns Juniors - Jason Delphin 2.30pm
Monday, May 15
- Kingscliff Beach Bowls Club - Upstage noon
- Twin Towns Services Club - Goodman Swings Again 12.30pm; Russell Hinton Line Dancing 4pm; Mark Wilson 7pm