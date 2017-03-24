Tweed's weekend in sport preview

Tweed Heads Seagulls play a curtain raiser for the Gold Coast Titans and North Queensland Cowboys at Cbus Stadium on Saturday night

Cudgen ready to roll

Cricket: Cudgen hosts the LJ Hooker League's major semi-final at Reg Dalton Oval this weekend.

After finishing top of the ladder, reigning premiers Cudgen are firm favourites to defeat Tintenbar-East Ballina and progress to next weekend's grand final.

Rain is expected this weekend, but in the event of a wash-out, Cudgen will progress automatically to the grand final due to their table-topping season.

The match gets underway at 11am on Saturday, rain permitting.

Last year's cricket premiers Cudgen play their semi-final this weekend against Tintenbar-East Ballina Mitchell Craig

Seagulls hit the main stage

Rugby league: Tweed Heads Seagulls will step up to the big stage when they Clash with Central Queensland in a curtain-raiser for the Gold Coast Titans versus North Queensland Cowboys match at Cbus Stadium on Saturday night.

Coming off three losses to start the season, Seagulls will be confident heading into the match after a much improved showing against Wynnum-Manly at Stradbroke Island last Sunday.

There were plenty of positives for the Seagulls, who led 18-nil after 11 minutes before eventually going down 18-24.

The match gets underway at 5.45pm (QLD).

Seagulls Team:

Talor Walters Tevita Folau James Wood James Toole Brayden McGrady Lindon McGrady Michael Burgess Shane Gillham Sam Meskell (capt) Damian Sironen (capt) Lamar Liolevave Sam Carson Sam Saville Nick Harrold Dane Clarke Will Johnstone Morgan Boyle Mackenzie Reid

Border clash

Hockey: Murwillumbah will host Gold Coast and Tweed's Super Nines first-grade men's finals on Saturday.

The first to fourth placed sides from each region will clash, highlighted by a grand final between Kingscliff and Burleigh.

Grand final: Kingscliff v Burleigh at 1pm

Second play-off: Casuarina v Labrador at 1.45pm

Third play-off: Waratah Bobcats v Mudgeeraba at 2.30pm

Fourth play-off: Murwillumbah v Roosters at 3.15pm

Women's round four:

Waratah Falcons v Casuarina at 4pm

Mullumbimby Sirens v Kingscliff Sirens, 5.30pm

Season begins

Rugby: Casuarina Beach Rugby Club has named Jack Pick as its captain ahead of its Far North Coast Ruby Union season. After forming in July last year, the side will make its much-anticipated start in the competition against Lennox Head at 3.30pm at home on Saturday.

Aussies action

Water sports: Surf Life Saving Australia's famed Aussies begin at North Kirra beach on Saturday. With more than 7000 competitors across 400 events, the Aussies is the biggest date on the SLS calendar. Competition kicks off with juniors and runs until April 2.