Tweed's weekend sporting wrap

FNC rugby representative side made the finals of the Richardson Shield

Rugby Union:

FAR North Coast reached the final of the Richardson Shield where they were beaten 31-17 by Mid North Coast in the NSW Country rugby union championships at Port Macquarie.

The Dolphins looked good early before back-to-back tries allowed Mid North Coast to lead 21-12 at half-time.

FNC were always going to be in a good position after a first-up win when they beat Central Coast 50-41 on Saturday.

Fullback Sam Kerry and winger Rusiate Longanimasi each bagged try-scoring doubles in that game.

Longanimasi went on to score a hat-trick in a 43-19 win over Western Plains later in the afternoon.

The FNC Under-19s had a memorable weekend, taking out the Colts Shield with a convincing 31-5 win over Illawarra.

Rugby league: NRRRL results

Ballina defeated Evans Head 36-14 at Kingsford Smith Park, Ballina.

Casino defeated Cudgen 22-20 at Queen Elizabeth Park, Casino.

Tweed Coast Raiders beat Kyogle 40-22 at New Park, Kyogle.

Marist Brothers accounted for Byron Bay 34-16 at Byron Bay.

Murwillumbah thrashed Lower Clarence 54-18 at Stan Sercombe Oval, Murwillumbah.

Northern United player Brett Kelly during the game against the Bombers at Crozier Field in Lismore. Marc Stapelberg

Hockey: Sharks bite

DESPITE several young stars competing in the under-18 Nationals in Tasmania, an understrength Casuarina first grade women's side dealt East Lismore a hockey lesson at Murwillumbah on Saturday.

The Sharks brushed Easts aside 5-nil, with Jade Reid, Sara Pereira, Georgina Page, Page Armstrong and Chloe Jones all hitting the scoreboard.

Murwillumbah and Ballina fought out a 2-all draw; while in Lismore, Kingscliff defeated Northern Star 1-nil, and Mullumbimby fell to Glee Lismore 2-4.

In the men's, Casuarina defeated Kingscliff 4-2, while Waratahs claimed the points through a Murwillumbah forfeit.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Intrust Super Cup: Gulls downed

TWEED Heads Seagulls' horror start to the season has continued with a 58-nil drubbing at the hands of Sunshine Coast at Piggabeen on Sunday.

After securing their first win of the season a fortnight ago against seventh placed Norths Devils, The Seagulls remain anchored to the bottom of the ladder after consecutive thrashings to Townsville (48-18) last week and Sunshine Coast.

They'll look to turn their fortunes around when they travel to Barlow Park, Cairns, on Saturday night to face 11th placed Northern Pride, who are coming off a 10-26 loss to ladder-leader Papua New Guinea.