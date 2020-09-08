Tweet Coast Tigers plot way to flag
TAKING away the lure of having a Gold Coast QAFL grand final on the line ripped some of the gloss from the top of the table clash between Broadbeach and Morningside but the Cats look destined to win the premiership regardless.
Broadbeach smashed Morningside 13.16 (84) to 6.8 (44) at Subaru Oval on Saturday to finish on top of the ladder at the end of the regular season as they prepare for a finals campaign that could deliver the club's first senior premiership since 1996.
Both were undefeated going into the Round 9 game in what many considered to be a prelude to the grand final but it was one way traffic throughout the four quarters.
"We beat Morningside at their own game," Cats coach Craig O'Brien said.
"They are a very good stoppage team but people underestimate how good our midfield is when Jed Turner is in the ruck.
"We have big bodies who don't tire, are fit and quick.
"We just had to match them there and we did."
Broadbeach and Morningside will both have a week off, with the Cats playing the winner of an elimination final between Sherwood and Maroochydore the week after where a win will cement their place in the grand final.
Palm Beach Currumbin will play Mt Gravatt in the other elimination final after beating the Vultures 15.12 (102) to 7.12 (54) at Salk Oval on Saturday.
Injuries to members of the forward line prompted coach Jess Sinclair to send defender Max Spencer forward where he booted 5.4.
It was the first time Spencer, 22, has played a full game at forward since his junior days before being drafted by the Gold Coast Suns at the end of 2016.
"I was pretty much a forward for my whole junior career up until I was just out of school," Spencer said.
"It still comes naturally to me."
The Palm Beach Currumbin State High School graduate was living in Melbourne and playing in the VFL throughout 2019 and had planned to do the same in 2020.
Spencer was visiting his partner in Canberra in July when Melbourne started locking down and he decided to return home to Queensland to play football and be with his family.
Palm Beach Currumbin could welcome back senior figures Jackson Emblem, Thomas Thynne and Jason Burge for this week's game and more could return from injury should they progress further in the finals.
Meanwhile, Labrador have bid farewell to captain Bryce Retzlaff and Ben Fagan with both announcing their retirement after the club's final game of the season.
The Tigers lost to Sherwood 11.18 (84) to 10.6 (66) at Cooke Murphy Oval on Saturday, the same day reigning premiers Surfers Paradise lost to Maroochydore 15.4 (94) to 8.9 (57) to fall short of finals.
FULL QAFL RESULTS
Broadbeach 13.16 (94) def. Morningside 6.8 (44)
Sherwood 11.18 (84) def. Labrador 10.6 (66)
Palm Beach Currumbin 15.12 (102) def. 7.12 (54)
Maroochydore 15.4 (94) def. Surfers Paradise 8.9 (57)
Wilston Grange - Bye.
QFA NORTHERN RIVERS
TWEED Coast Tigers senior men's coach Hamish Mitchell believes the team's continued development and the pressures of grand finals could see the club topple QFA Northern Rivers powerhouse Byron Bay in the premiership decider.
The Tigers will be in the unique position of playing host in the grand final at Seabreeze Oval in both the reserves and seniors this Saturday.
It comes despite Byron Bay, gunning for a fifth straight premiership, finishing on top of the ladder with an unblemished record in the seniors.
Tweed Coast sealed their place in the grand final by beating Lismore Swans 17.12 (114) to 9.14 (68) in the preliminary final at home on Saturday in what was at times a very heated contest.
"Lismore were kicking inaccurately early and we looked at our contested work at halftime and improved in that area," Tweed Coast coach Hamish Mitchell said.
"Lismore brought a physical game style and tried to intimidate our younger group because we have 11 guys under the age of 20 in our team.
"We had some really good discipline when Lismore started worrying about the man and not the footy."
Tweed Coast has lost to Byron Bay on all three previous games between the two sides this season but Mitchell said his side could deliver an enormous upset.
"They are a very good side but we have got closer to them every time we have played," Mitchell said.
"We have a few back from injury which is going to help and we just have to worry about what we can focus on.
"Grand finals are a different game and it brings different types of pressure on players.
"Byron had the week off and will be fresh but I think having the physical game against Lismore will actually help us prepare for the grand final."