Tweet Coast Tigers plot way to flag

The Tweed Coast Tigers have made it into the QFA Division 2 South grand final. Picture credit: Quinton Thomas.

TAKING away the lure of having a Gold Coast QAFL grand final on the line ripped some of the gloss from the top of the table clash between Broadbeach and Morningside but the Cats look destined to win the premiership regardless.

Broadbeach smashed Morningside 13.16 (84) to 6.8 (44) at Subaru Oval on Saturday to finish on top of the ladder at the end of the regular season as they prepare for a finals campaign that could deliver the club's first senior premiership since 1996.

Both were undefeated going into the Round 9 game in what many considered to be a prelude to the grand final but it was one way traffic throughout the four quarters.

"We beat Morningside at their own game," Cats coach Craig O'Brien said.

"They are a very good stoppage team but people underestimate how good our midfield is when Jed Turner is in the ruck.

"We have big bodies who don't tire, are fit and quick.

"We just had to match them there and we did."

Broadbeach and Morningside will both have a week off, with the Cats playing the winner of an elimination final between Sherwood and Maroochydore the week after where a win will cement their place in the grand final.

Palm Beach Currumbin will play Mt Gravatt in the other elimination final after beating the Vultures 15.12 (102) to 7.12 (54) at Salk Oval on Saturday.

Injuries to members of the forward line prompted coach Jess Sinclair to send defender Max Spencer forward where he booted 5.4.

It was the first time Spencer, 22, has played a full game at forward since his junior days before being drafted by the Gold Coast Suns at the end of 2016.

"I was pretty much a forward for my whole junior career up until I was just out of school," Spencer said.

"It still comes naturally to me."

The Palm Beach Currumbin State High School graduate was living in Melbourne and playing in the VFL throughout 2019 and had planned to do the same in 2020.

Spencer was visiting his partner in Canberra in July when Melbourne started locking down and he decided to return home to Queensland to play football and be with his family.

Palm Beach Currumbin could welcome back senior figures Jackson Emblem, Thomas Thynne and Jason Burge for this week's game and more could return from injury should they progress further in the finals.

Meanwhile, Labrador have bid farewell to captain Bryce Retzlaff and Ben Fagan with both announcing their retirement after the club's final game of the season.

The Tigers lost to Sherwood 11.18 (84) to 10.6 (66) at Cooke Murphy Oval on Saturday, the same day reigning premiers Surfers Paradise lost to Maroochydore 15.4 (94) to 8.9 (57) to fall short of finals.

FULL QAFL RESULTS

Broadbeach 13.16 (94) def. Morningside 6.8 (44)

Sherwood 11.18 (84) def. Labrador 10.6 (66)

Palm Beach Currumbin 15.12 (102) def. 7.12 (54)

Maroochydore 15.4 (94) def. Surfers Paradise 8.9 (57)

Wilston Grange - Bye.