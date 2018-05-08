Twin Towns is Tex's Ring of Fire

THE MAN IN BLACK: He sold out venues all across Australia in 2017, now Tex Perkins comes to Twin Towns playing his award winning role as Johnny Cash.

AFTER selling out 'The Man In Black - The Johnny Cash Story' across the country last year, Tex Perkins is reprising his role at Twin Towns as part of another massive Australian tour.

And while his first Twin Towns show has sold out, locals can cash in on the second and final show that has been announced for May 27, showcasing the performance that won Tex, along with the Tennessee Four and Rachael Tidd, the Best Contemporary Australian Concert accolade at the Helpmann Awards.

If you haven't heard of Tex, then this is what you need to know before he takes his show on the road to every state and territory in Australia in 2018.

Tex Perkins is a legend within the Aussie music industry and is revered as one of the country's rock n' roll outlaws. It is said his affinity with Johnny Cash started in his earliest band and is an enthusiasm he hasn't relinquished. After fronting The Cruel Sea, Beasts of Bourbon and touring with Tex, Don and Charlie and The Dark Horses, Tex Perkins has had an incredible and varied music career.

The crown on that career is his portrayal of Johnny Cash: there are few artists within Australia who can translate the work of 'The Man in Black' and bring it into modern day like Tex Perkins. His reverence for Johnny Cash's career is evident in the way he approaches every song.

Johnny Cash made an indelible impact on the international music scene. From his rise to fame in 1954, he had a string of Top 10 hits, including Ring of Fire, Folsom Prison Blues and Don't Take Your Guns to Town, just to name a few.

His #1 Billboard smash hit I Walk The Line made him a household name - and sat on the charts for 43 weeks. The impact his music has had across multiple genres in famed. He passed away in 2003 but is still considered one of the most influential musicians of all time, as his sales of over 50 million records will attest.

THE MAN IN BLACK

STARRING: Tex Perkins

WHEN: Sunday, 27 May

PRICE: $79

TICKETS: https://www.twintowns.com.au/events/the-man-in-black-2/