Twin Towns Open set for tee off

HOT COMPETITION: Trainee golf pro Jay Borra gets in some practice ahead of tomorrow's Twin Towns Open. Scott Powick

THE Coolangatta & Tweed Heads Golf Club could not be in better nick to host one of its most prestigious days on the annual calendar, with the course in immaculate condition after healthy rains.

The Twin Towns Open tees off to a shotgun start tomorrow at 7am with 112 starters, most of which are quality amateurs from the Gold Coast district and Northern Rivers.

Making up the rest of the formidable field, which has nearly a record number of plus-markers, are golfers coming from far and wide according to CTHGC golf manager Neil Russell.

"We've got players coming from as far away as Virginia, Coffs Harbour, Ballina, and out in Kooralbyn,” Mr Russell said.

"The Twin Towns Open is a famous event that's been going since the 50s and is one of the best days of the year down at the club.”

Last year's winner, and captain of the CTHGC pennant squad, Ben Gazal, will return to defend his title.

Gazal will be one of many golfers owning a handicap of scratch or better, and it is usually these players who take home the top prize after 18 holes on the day.

But with over $3000 in money available for both net and gross prizes, golfers with higher handicaps have plenty to play for too.

Leading amateurs will also be competing to accrue precious Vardon qualifying points, which allow amateurs to qualify for other similar events across the state.

It will be an action-packed day on the course, which is in stunning condition according to officials down at the club.

"The golf course is just awesome right now,” Mr Russell said.

"We've been really lucky with the weather the last couple of months which has made a big difference.

"It's in better shape than it normally is this time of year.

"With a really good growing season before winter, the grass has a great background to help us get through the next few months.”

After the Twin Towns Open, the next key event on the CTHGC calendar is the Pro-Am, scheduled for August 31.