Twinnies lights set to dazzle as border attraction

THE New South Wales- Queensland border will be up in lights in more ways than one with the official launch of the Twin Towns border light show on Thursday night.

The spectacular installation on the outside of the main Twin Towns building in Wharf Street, Tweed Heads has been transformed into a giant screen and graphics presentation thanks to Gold Coast-based design and lighting manufacturing company, ULA Group.

The company has been responsible for many large-scale projects around the world, including the Marina Bay Sands in Singapore, Auckland Sky Tower, Brisbane City Hall and Federation Square in Melbourne.

Twin Towns CEO Rob Smith said he and the Board were delighted with the end result and glad to see years of planning finally come to fruition.

"There has been a lot of research gone into this to ensure that it is quality presentation which we are confident will become a border attraction in its own right,” Mr Smith said.

"To be able to stand across the road from the club and see television quality images and screening and also some very impressive graphic designs on the club is exciting.

"This is a true border statement - there had been some suggestion that there needed to be something out near the airport but this is right on the border and will bring people into Coolangatta and Tweed Heads which is what we wanted.”

Mr Smith said the club had already been in discussion with Destination Tweed, the tweed Chamber of Commerce and Tweed Shire Council with regard to content which could be projected onto the large screen and Destination NSW had also supplied some images already.

"We will be marking special event on the screen, the first being Anzac Day which will be very special,” he said.

"Another which is up is the State of Origin series - but in our presentation it's the Blues that win!

"Our long-term strategy is to encourage people on the Tweed to supply images and footage of various aspects of the Tweed which can go up and also work with Tweed graphic designers to provide them with the opportunity to put their works into a sequence which could be presented on the club's exterior.

"This investment is definitely for a permanent attraction not just for Twin Towns but for Tweed Heads and the border area.”

ULA Group Managing Director Cuono Biviano said he and his team were extremely excited about turning the vision of the Twin Towns Board into reality.

"This will be one of the most technologically advanced, permanent installations in Australia and a first-of-its-kind for NSW registered clubs,” Mr Biviano said.

"The high-resolution 17m x 5m screen consists of almost 800,000 pixels, with around 2.3 million LED lights providing an infinite colour range.

"I have no doubt it will become recognised as the most spectacular border marker in Australia.”

* The new display will be officially launched at 6.15pm on Thursday, April 19.