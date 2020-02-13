Twist of fate delivers Aussie pitcher to Coomera Cubs

With the Australian team’s final chance at qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics approaching rapidly, Guyer’s arm cannot afford to lay idle.

A TWIST of fate has delivered one of Australian baseball's top pitchers to the doorstep of the Coomera Cubs as they mount their charge to the GBL finals.

Australian national team and former Minnesota Twins pitcher Josh Guyer has moved from Sydney to Murwillumbah in northern New South Wales for a five-week placement to complete his physiotherapy studies.

"With the Olympic qualifiers in March I need to keep playing so I can be prepared," the 25-year-old said.

"I went to the qualifiers in Korea for Premier 12 with the Men's national team but we didn't qualify there and I can't just take five weeks off on placement to chill.

"My Dad lives in Coomera Waters and I played with Andrew Azzopardi, the manager for Coomera, in Sydney.

"Having those two made it a pretty easy choice (to play with the Cubs)."

The timing could not be better for the Cubs as weeks of washouts have severely dented their chances to reverse their slide out of the top four.

Calling on one of Australia's top pitching weapons will add strikepower for the final stretch of the season.

"I definitely think they've got it in them (to make Finals)," Guyer said.

"They've got a good bunch of players and if they click at the right time then I think they'll make it.

"I won't be in Murwillumbah for Finals but that doesn't mean I won't come up and play if they do make it."

Conquering their opposition will be an easier task than beating the weather, which has kept the Cubs and their shiny new recruit off the ballpark for all but one game in the last two weeks.

Guyer will be in town until March but his presence will count for nothing if his 150km/h plus fastballs remain stuck on the sidelines as rain lashes the coast.

With baseball off the agenda for now, the representative star has been exploring his temporary home with trips to Cabarita, sampling Ink Gin at Husk Distillery and hitting the Top Golf course with his father.