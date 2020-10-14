Two and a Half Men star Conchata Ferrell dead at 77

Two and a Half Men star Conchata Ferrell has died aged 77.

The actress played the housekeeper, Berta, on the show and appeared in 211 episodes between 2003 to 2015.

According to Deadline, Ferrell died "as a result complications following a cardiac arrest".

Charlie Sheen paid tribute to Ferrell on Twitter, writing: "An absolute sweetheart, a consummate pro, a genuine friend, a shocking and painful loss."

Conchata Ferrell and Charlie Sheen. Picture: Moviestore Collection

Two and a Half Men co-star Jon Cryer wrote on Twitter that Ferrell was "a beautiful human".

He added: "Berta's gruff exterior was an invention of the writers. Chatty's warmth and vulnerability were her real strengths.

"I'm crying for the woman I'll miss, and the joy she brought so many."

Cryer also tweeted about his memories from Ferrell's first day on the set of Two and a Half Men.

"It was our second episode and I felt so lucky that they'd been able to cast her on the show," he wrote. "I gushed to her about what a fan I was of hers and she simply refused to believe it.

Melanie Lynskey, Conchata Ferrell, Holland Taylor, Marin Hinkle, Charlie Sheen, Angus T. Jones and Jon Cryer.

"I had to recount one of my favourite bits of hers from a cancelled mid-70s sitcom called Hot L Baltimore before she finally got that I was serious.

"I'm glad that I absolutely knew how fortunate I was to share a stage with her. I treasured every moment and will continue to until we meet again. I have a feeling she'll call me 'Zippy'."

💕©️💕 pic.twitter.com/cJMK8APgQV — Charlie Sheen (@charliesheen) October 13, 2020

During her career Ferrell also appeared in Edward Scissorhands, Erin Brockovich and Netflix show The Ranch.

Originally published as Two and a Half Men star dead at 77