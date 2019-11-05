Two arrested after alleged break and enter in Tweed

Two have been arrested over an alleged Tweed break and enter. Picture: FILE

TWO people have been arrested and charged with property offences after an alleged home invasions in Tweed Heads South last month.

Police allege there was an aggravated break and enter on Sunday, October 27, at a unit on Seymour St.

It’s alleged a man – armed with a baseball bat – and a woman entered the home and stole a mobile phone, a laptop computer, a gaming device and personal items, before fleeing in a vehicle.

The pair, both aged 20 and from Queensland, were arrested on Monday following a search of a Hastings St, Bogangar, unit.

They were both charged with aggravated break and enter and commit serious indictable offence.

The man was scheduled to appear in court today, while the woman was granted bail.

She will appear in the Tweed Heads Local Court on Monday, December 2.