Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Two have been arrested over an alleged Tweed break and enter. Picture: FILE
Two have been arrested over an alleged Tweed break and enter. Picture: FILE
Crime

Two arrested after alleged break and enter in Tweed

Michael Doyle
5th Nov 2019 5:22 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO people have been arrested and charged with property offences after an alleged home invasions in Tweed Heads South last month.

Police allege there was an aggravated break and enter on Sunday, October 27, at a unit on Seymour St.

It’s alleged a man – armed with a baseball bat – and a woman entered the home and stole a mobile phone, a laptop computer, a gaming device and personal items, before fleeing in a vehicle.

The pair, both aged 20 and from Queensland, were arrested on Monday following a search of a Hastings St, Bogangar, unit.

They were both charged with aggravated break and enter and commit serious indictable offence.

The man was scheduled to appear in court today, while the woman was granted bail.

She will appear in the Tweed Heads Local Court on Monday, December 2.

Tweed Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Murwillumbah’s Fashions on the Field winner ‘completely surprised’

        premium_icon Murwillumbah’s Fashions on the Field winner ‘completely...

        Horses Fascinators and hats may have been flying but the ladies still put their best foot forward at the Tweed River Jockey Club’s Melbourne Cup race day

        87-year-old’s ‘incredible’ reunion with stolen dog

        premium_icon 87-year-old’s ‘incredible’ reunion with stolen dog

        Offbeat The old, one-eyed dog was found in a surprising place

        Tweed Link out now

        premium_icon Tweed Link out now

        News The latest edition of the Tweed Link has been released by the Tweed Shire...

        Australia needs more climb bans following Uluru

        premium_icon Australia needs more climb bans following Uluru

        Opinion Why not have climb bans at Mt Warning, Mt Beerwah, St Mary’s Peak?