Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Two people have been seriously injured – one critically – following an incident on a rooftop at a cafe.
Two people have been seriously injured – one critically – following an incident on a rooftop at a cafe.
News

Two burnt and one critical after horror cafe cafe incident

by Elise Williams
19th Jan 2021 1:34 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Two people, both in their 30s, have been rushed to hospital with serious electrical burns to the upper portion of their bodies following a workplace incident on the Gold Coast.

The incident, believed to have occurred on the roof of the Pit Stop Cafe in Ashmore about 10.20am, has left two people with electrical burns to large portions of their upper bodies, while the cause of their injuries remain unclear.

According to a Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman, the pair, whose genders are unknown, had been in a serious condition when critical care paramedics and the high acuity response unit arrived at the scene on Southport Nerang Rd.

One patient was taken to the Gold Coast University Hospital with significant burns to their head and chest, while the other - who also suffered burns to the same region of their body - has been transported in a critical condition to Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital.

 

 

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said firefighters arrived at the scene within five minutes of receiving a triple-0 call, however the source of what caused the injury remained unclear.

Police are on scene, however are awaiting assistance from Energex to render the area safe to access, while officers from Workplace Health and Safety are expected to arrive shortly.

It's expected the area will remain under police guard for hours to come.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Two burnt, one critical, after horror cafe cafe incident

accident electrocution

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        More severe storms and wild weather on the way

        Premium Content More severe storms and wild weather on the way

        News Severe thunderstorms and heavy rain are on the agenda for most of the Northern Rivers.

        • 19th Jan 2021 2:30 PM
        Man charged with attempted murder admits himself to hospital

        Premium Content Man charged with attempted murder admits himself to hospital

        News The 31-year-old ‒ who allegedly bashed a man and set him on fire on Kyogle Rd ‒...

        Man, 76, allegedly spent $200K on cannabis

        Premium Content Man, 76, allegedly spent $200K on cannabis

        Crime A court has heard he travelled to Northern NSW to pick up 36kg of cannabis.

        $10M spruce up of major secondary road underway

        Premium Content $10M spruce up of major secondary road underway

        News Initial work on the back road between Coraki and Woodburn will take about a week.