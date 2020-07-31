A BRISBANE woman has been fined and her companion arrested by NSW police after a brazen attempt to enter Queensland from coronavirus hot spots in Sydney.

The 25-year-old Brisbane woman was intercepted at a Coolangatta border checkpoint at 4am on Friday.

Despite having Queensland vehicle registration and a valid border declaration pass, she was stopped by police and officers questioned her story that she had not been in any coronavirus hot spots.



She eventually admitted she had spent time in Fairfield and Campbelltown in recent days, while her passenger was arrested after it was discovered there was a warrant out for his arrest in NSW.

He was this morning in custody with Tweed Heads police.

The driver was fined $4004 and denied entry to Queensland after she refused to go into hotel quarantine at her own expense.

Her vehicle has been flagged with police and she faces arrest if she tries to enter the state again in the next week.

Gold Coast Police Chief Superintendent Mark Wheeler said the intercept should serve as a warning to anyone trying to enter Queensland from banned locations that even having a valid border declaration pass was not enough to avoid police attention.

"This is a perfect example of how random checks can catch people out even if they have a valid border declaration pass," he said.

Originally published as Two caught in brazen border jump attempt