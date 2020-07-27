Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Pets & Animals

Two charged over attempted penguin, egg theft

by Blair Richards
27th Jul 2020 7:31 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO men have been charged after allegedly attempting to steal a live penguin and eggs in the state's north.

At 1.50pm on Sunday Tasmania Police officers from George Town responded to a report of two men taking a live Little Penguin from a rookery at the Low Head Light House.

Prior to police arriving, bystanders had intervened, resulting in the men releasing the penguin from the boot of their car.

A police search located two penguin eggs in the car boot.

The two men were interviewed and will be proceeded against under the Wildlife Regulations 2011 and National Parks and Reserves Regulations 2019.

A 30-year-old from Prospect and a 21-year-old from Newnham will be charged by summons for taking specially protected wildlife as well as with taking products of specially protected wildlife.

They will also be charged with interfering with the nest, breeding place or habitation of any form of wildlife

Inspector Darren Hopkins said the penguin eggs were given to local wildlife experts in the hope they would be able to be hatched in captivity.

Community Newsletter SignUp

However as the eggs were unable to be returned to the rookery, the young may not survive.

"This was a joint operation in conjunction with the Parks and Wildlife Service and Tasmania Police," Inspector Hopkins said.

Inspector Hopkins thanked the members of the public who confronted the offenders prior to police arriving and convinced them to return the penguin to the rookery.

"Tasmania Police is also keen to hear from any other witnesses to the incident and from anyone who might have phone or dashcam footage of the men taking the bird and eggs," he said.

blair.richards@news.com.au

 

 

Originally published as Two charged over attempted penguin, egg theft

More Stories

court penguins police tasmania theft

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Housemate ‘haunted’ by death of friends in crash

        premium_icon Housemate ‘haunted’ by death of friends in crash

        News A young woman who shared a Brisbane apartment with two of the victims in Saturday’s horrific Gold Coast crash that killed four friends is “haunted” by the tragedy.

        ‘We’re still here’: Business celebrates 125 years

        premium_icon ‘We’re still here’: Business celebrates 125 years

        News IT STARTED as a small company in 1895 and has grown to become a household name...

        New development in stabbing case

        premium_icon New development in stabbing case

        News A man is accused of trying to stab another man to death in Tweed

        No licence, led police on chase, then busted with drugs

        premium_icon No licence, led police on chase, then busted with drugs

        News The man was seen driving at 135km/h on the Pacific Hwy