Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The toddlers were rushed to hospital in a critical condition. Picture: TNV
The toddlers were rushed to hospital in a critical condition. Picture: TNV
News

Two children critical after near drowning

by David Barwell
18th Jul 2020 5:34 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Two children are in a critical condition after a near drowning at a home in Sydney's south west.

Paramedics were called to Lakewood Crescent at Casula just before 2.45pm on Saturday after reports two children - aged 18 months and 23 months - were unresponsive in a backyard swimming pool.

Paramedics treat one of the two children found unresponsive in a backyard swimming pool. Picture: TNV
Paramedics treat one of the two children found unresponsive in a backyard swimming pool. Picture: TNV

NSW Ambulance said the children were treated at the scene before being taken to The Children's Hospital at Westmead.

A spokeswoman said both children were in a critical condition.

NSW Police said officers are attended the home and set up a crime scene.

Originally published as Two children critical after near drowning

The toddlers were rushed to hospital in a critical condition. Picture: TNV
The toddlers were rushed to hospital in a critical condition. Picture: TNV

More Stories

children killed drowning editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police trying to find boy missing since Thursday

        Police trying to find boy missing since Thursday

        News Police have appealed for help to track down Nathaniel Bower, aged 12, who needs require medication.

        Emergency teams on standby: Wild swell, strong wind expected

        premium_icon Emergency teams on standby: Wild swell, strong wind expected

        News Hazardous weather conditions are forecast to impact the coast

        New project brings art alive on the walls of laneway

        premium_icon New project brings art alive on the walls of laneway

        News A VIDEO art project looking at connecting the community during the pandemic is...