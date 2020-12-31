Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A young girl is in a serious condition on the Gold Coast and a boy is fighting for life in Townsville after two separate near-drownings.
A young girl is in a serious condition on the Gold Coast and a boy is fighting for life in Townsville after two separate near-drownings.
News

Two children rushed to hospital after nearly drowning

by Shiloh Payne, Sam Flanagan
31st Dec 2020 2:21 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A girl has been rushed to hospital after a near-drowning on the Gold Coast.

Paramedics were called to Laycock Street in Surfers Paradise just before 10.30am after the primary school-aged girl nearly drowned in a pool.

She was taken to the Gold Coast University Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Meanwhile, Queensland Ambulance Service were called to Saunders Beach, Townsville, after a young child was pulled from the water.

A spokeswoman for the QAS said they were called to a private address around 11.30am after a young boy was pulled from a body of water.

He has since been taken to Townsville Hospital in a critical condition.

Originally published as Two children rushed to hospital after nearly drowning

drowning

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        No kissing strangers at midnight

        Premium Content No kissing strangers at midnight

        Health You shouldn’t smooch strangers as the clock strikes 12 and other rules to celebrate New Year’s Eve 2020 safely.

        NAMED: Accused dealer charged after North Coast drug bust

        Premium Content NAMED: Accused dealer charged after North Coast drug bust

        Crime The accused will now spend New Year’s Eve behind bars

        5 North Coast mums who have been hauled before the courts

        Premium Content 5 North Coast mums who have been hauled before the courts

        News Some mothers found themselves on the wrong side of the law

        Online platform puts a spoke in bike thieves’ wheels

        Premium Content Online platform puts a spoke in bike thieves’ wheels

        News There is much-needed new tech to deter thieves from upmarket bikes