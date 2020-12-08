Menu
How does the Coronavirus vaccine work?
News

Two children test positive COVID-19 in the NT

by PHILLIPPA BUTT
8th Dec 2020 2:21 PM
TWO children have tested positive to COVID-19 at Howard Springs.

An 8-year-old girl and a 10-year-old boy, who both arrived on the repatriation flight from New Delhi on November 24, 2020, remain under the care of the AUSMAT team at the NT Centre for National Resilience.

Since repatriation flights to the Northern Territory began on October 23, 2020:

· 1331 international arrivals have undertaken quarantine at the Howard Springs Centre for National Resilience

· A total of 28 positive COVID-19 cases have been reported

The total number of cases diagnosed in the Northern Territory is 62.

All cases have been related to international or interstate travel, with no cases of community transmission.

