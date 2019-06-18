Menu
Login
Tweed-Byron Police conducted a two-day crime blitz which resulted in 20 arrests being made.
Tweed-Byron Police conducted a two-day crime blitz which resulted in 20 arrests being made. Traffic and Highway Patrol Comma
Crime

Two-day crime blitz leads to 20 arrests on North Coast

Michael Doyle
by
18th Jun 2019 9:38 AM

A TWO-DAY blitz targeting the crime hotspots in Northern NSW streets has resulted in 20 arrests.

Police from the Tweed-Byron Police District launched Operation Titan last Friday, with officers sent across the region to notorious areas for crime.

The increased visibility on the beat as well as highway patrol officers and an increased presence in shopping centres was aimed at cracking down on issues as well as being more accessible to the public.

Districts commander, Superintendent Dave Roptell, said more of these operations would be conducted in the future.

"These types of operations represent our strong commitment to the community from Tweed Heads to Byron Bay,” Superintendent Roptell said.

"We'll be doing more of these types of blitzes to ensure the community is not only protected, but feels safe as well.”

Of the 20 arrests made over the two-day operation, three were for drink driving, two for illegally possessing a knife as well as a number of drug charges.

byron bay dave roptell northern rivers nsw police tweed byron police district tween
Tweed Daily News

Top Stories

    Tweed woman shamed for 'animal cruelty' by anonymous note

    Tweed woman shamed for 'animal cruelty' by anonymous note

    News The woman received the note in her mailbox.

    • 18th Jun 2019 11:17 AM
    Councillor's swipe at 'elitist' event with shock jock

    Councillor's swipe at 'elitist' event with shock jock

    Council News Byrnes slams fellow councillor's event with 'climate change sceptic'

    Tweed breweries latest creation thinks outside of the box

    Tweed breweries latest creation thinks outside of the box

    Food & Entertainment The new product has proven to be a hit.

    Driver in a serious condition after horror crash

    Driver in a serious condition after horror crash

    News Single vehicle crash on Kyogle Rd, Tarragon