A suspected terror attack has happened at the Notre Dame cathedral in Nice. Picture: Twitter
Breaking

Two dead in terror attack in France

by Stephen Drill in London
29th Oct 2020 8:35 PM
A terror attack in Nice, France, has claimed the life of at least two people, with several others hurt.

Early reports from France say that the stabbing attack happened at the Notre Dame Cathedral.

At least two person have been killed and several others hurt in the attack.

"I am on site with the [police] who arrested the perpetrator of the attack," Nice Mayor Christian Estrosi tweeted.

"I confirm that everything suggests a terrorist attack in the Basilica of Notre-Dame de Nice."

 

 

French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin confirmed there was an incident.

"#Nice: a police operation is in progress. Avoid the area and follow the instructions. After having had the mayor of Nice @cestrosi, I'm chairing a crisis meeting at the Home Office," he tweeted.

There were reports that a woman was killed inside the cathedral.

More to come

Originally published as Two dead in terror attack in France

