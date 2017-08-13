Two dead, two injured in horrific crash near Clothiers Creek

Heavy traffic is being experienced on the Pacific Hwy near Pottsville after a fatal car accident this afternoon.

UPDATE 8pm: TWO people have died and another two people have been transported to hospital after a high speed crash on the Pacific Hwy near Clothiers Creek, Tweed Shire, earlier today.

Reports from police and emergency services indicate the four people were travelling north when their vehicle left the highway about 1km south of Round Mountain Rd and came to rest adjacent to the Pacific Hwy, just before 5pm.

Two woman died in the single-vehicle accident.

A 14-year-old male was treated at the scene by the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter's medical team before being airlifted to the Gold Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

Another passenger, believed to be a man in his 40s, had a leg fracture and possible pelvic and abdominal injuries. He was transported by road ambulance to Tweed Heads Hospital also in stable condition.

Traffic diversions are in place while police investigate the scene of the accident.

EARLIER:

TRAFFIC diversions have been put in place on northbound lanes of the Pacific Hwy near Pottsville, after an accident late this afternoon.

One person is believed to have died on the scene, while emergency services work to free others.

The accident occurred just after 5pm today, about 1km south of Round Mountain Rd, on the Tweed Coast.

Tweed Byron Local Area Command Superintendent Wayne Starling said traffic diversions would be put in place while police investigated the scene.

Supt Starling said heavy traffic was already being experienced and advised motorists avoided the area.

More details as they come to hand.