Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Two people have died and arson squad detectives are investigating after a blaze broke out at a house.
Two people have died and arson squad detectives are investigating after a blaze broke out at a house.
News

Police fear arson after fire kills two people

by Sharon McGowan
19th Dec 2020 8:45 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Two people have died in a suspicious fire in Melbourne's north.

Arson Squad detectives have launched an investigation after the pair was found dead in a home on Keats Ave in Kingsbury in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the deadly fire about 3.40am, were FRV crews found the house well ablaze.

Thirty firefighters battled extinguish the flames, bringing the blaze under control in half an hour.

While the cause of the blaze is yet to be determined, it has been deemed suspicious.

Investigators, including an arson chemist, will probe the cause of the fire this morning.

Anyone who witnessed the blaze or with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au

Originally published as Two die in house fire in Melbourne's north

arson fire police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        5 things ScoMo could have done when his flight was delayed

        Premium Content 5 things ScoMo could have done when his flight was delayed

        News THE Prime Minister visited the Northern Rivers this week but had transport ‘issues’ when it was time to leave.

        Inflatable obstacle course to entertain kids these holidays

        Premium Content Inflatable obstacle course to entertain kids these holidays

        News THE family entertainment company is coming to the Northern Rivers for the first...

        ScoMo was in town, and you had plenty of questions for him

        Premium Content ScoMo was in town, and you had plenty of questions for him

        News PRIME Minister Scott Morrison visited Lismore this week after flash flooding swept...

        Young Hollywood star to release first music single

        Premium Content Young Hollywood star to release first music single

        News THE Alstonville man, who starred in a number of feature films, will release a song...