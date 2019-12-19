Two firefighters in comas after flames engulf crew

Two firefighters have been placed in induced comas and three others hospitalised with burns after their crew was engulfed by flames.

Rural Fire Service Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons said the two men had suffered burns to their faces their airways and have been intubated.

"This crew of five were overrun by fire and enveloped by fire," Mr Fitzsimmons said.

A man in his mid-50s with burns to his face and legs and a mid-20s with burns to his face have been airlifted to Concord Hospital in a "serious condition".

A male firefighter is loaded into a Careflight chopper after sustaining injuries during the Bargo bushfires. Picture: TNV

A third female crew member has been taken by road to Liverpool Hospital suffering from minor burns and smoke inhalation.

Another two crew members suffered smoke inhalation.

They were treated by fellow fire fighters at the scene before being taken to the local Bargo showground to be met by paramedics.

"This is absolutely horrific" NSW Ambulance Inspector John Brotherhood said.

"It really proves how dangerous these fires are, how quickly things can change.

"Front line emergency services and in some cases local community members are working together to try and combat these fires - and are often putting their own safety and their lives at risk."

A man is treated by paremedics as a Careflight crew arrives on scene to transport firefighters suffering serious burns in the Bargo bushfires to hospital. Picture TNV

Inspector Brotherhood said people had to stick to the warnings that are being issued and to stay calm.

"People need to remember to stay calm - the worst thing you can do in these situations is rush," he said.

"Have a plan and don't panic. We will get help to you."

He advised anyone who was burnt to cool the affected area immediately with water - ideally running water - for a minimum of 20 minutes (for eyes ensure you flush the eye) and to seek medical attention.

"For all those who are fighting the fires - please stay safe and be careful," he said.