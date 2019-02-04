Stars to spot in this year’s Super Bowl ads

It's been eight years since Joe Pesci has been in a movie, and now the famous actor has a hilarious reason to come out of retirement - recreating one of his most iconic characters for a Google Assistant ad.

Late last year, former co-star Macaulay Culkin appeared in a Google Assistant ad playing a grown-up version of Kevin McCallister, his character from beloved 1990s classic Home Alone.

Pesci, who also plays himself in the ad, is watching TV at a Super Bowl party with friends when the McCallister ad comes on.

It comes as viewers are set to be treated to star-studded advertisements during one of America's most popular sporting events.

MORE: Tourism Australia's Crocodile Dundee-themed Super Bowl gamble is paying off

Pesci plays himself in the hilarious ad. Picture: Supplied

The 75-year-old-actor tries to explain the ad to his friends - particularly the significance of Culkin being "home alone."

Pesci then goes on to describe the scenes that were replicated from the original movie - notably the clip of Kevin applying aftershave - adding enthusiastically, "except he's big now."

The legendary actor even cracks up laughing when Culkin shows his age - having to gingerly lower himself from the bed he was jumping on.

Pesci played the role of Harry in the 1990 classic. Picture: Supplied

Pesci played the role of a villain expertly. Picture: Supplied

He then preps his friends for his "big part" in the ad, where he delivers his line: "Better get outta here before somebody sees us", as his van drives off.

Pesci's mates begin to cheer as the ad comes to an end - with one of his friends saying "you nailed it."

After the tagline of the ad is revealed - "Make Google do it" - a pleased Pesci is seen ending the commercial by stating, "I nailed it. I did, I nailed it."

Culkin himself took to Twitter to respond to the ad, joking that Pesci didn't have to get in to costume like he did.

I love this! But how come Pesci didn't have to get into costume?! #HeyGoogle #ad pic.twitter.com/sxfsDvJxcX — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) February 1, 2019

The Goodfellas star announced his retirement in 1999, but the Google Ad isn't the first time he's returned to the spotlight.

He made a cameo appearance in pal Robert De Niro's second directorial film, The Good Shepherd and also starred in 2010s Love Ranch.

He also has an upcoming movie The Irishman, reuniting him with Goodfellas director Martin Scorsese, which debuts on Netflix sometime in 2019.

VIEWERS EAGER FOR STAR-STUDDED ADS

When it comes to the Super Bowl, the TV advertisements are almost as popular as the game itself.

According to the New York Post, some companies in the US, including Pepsi, Budweiser and Amazon, released teasers - and some their full advertisements - ahead of the game featuring the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams.

A-Graders including Steve Carrell, Sarah Jessica Parker and Harrison Ford will make advertising appearances, among others.

Corn chip company Doritos released two teasers that feature Chance the Rapper auditioning for The Backstreet Boys.

Actor Steve Carrell and rappers Lil Jon and Cardi B make an appearance in Pepsi's ad this year while in their Super Bowl ad, Budweiser announced their beer is now brewed with 100 per cent renewable wind-powered electricity, to the Bob Dylan classic Blowin' in the Wind.

Stella Artois also went the sustainable route, featuring Sarah Jessica Parker and Jeff Bridges as their respective iconic characters, Carrie Bradshaw from Sex and the City and The Dude from The Big Lebowski to raise money to combat water shortage.

Amazon's ad was also a who's who of Hollywood, with Forest Whitaker and Harrison Ford playing with failed Alexa products.

Microsoft released a heartwarming ad, showcasing new technology designed for kids with physical challenges while Verizon, Hyundai, Pringles and Olai have also released all or part of their commercials.

Super Bowl ads, of course, are big business for advertisers (and, at an estimated $A7 million per 30 seconds, they pay for it!).

An estimated two-thirds of American households with televisions watch the game and Nielsen Sports media research has stated that close to 50 per cent of viewers actually watch the commercials more than what's happening on the field.

Interestingly, in 2018, the most-viewed ad online was the Tourism Australia Dundee ad featuring Chris Hemsworth, Margot Robbie and Ruby Rose (more than 58 million views across top video platforms and websites as of the Monday after the game).

He is seen watching the ad on TV with his friends. Picture: Supplied