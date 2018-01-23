Menu
Police draw firearms to arrest men after pursuit and crash

A DRAMATIC scene in Coffs Harbour this afternoon saw a vehicle crash on the Pacific Highway after a police pursuit.

Witnesses said officers were seen to draw their firearms and detain two men.

The men have since been taken into custody.

It is understood the incident happened around 3pm.

A police crime scene remains on the corner of Combine St with detectives and Traffic and Highway Patrol officers on scene.

A white Ford Falcon remains on the footpath with extensive damage to the front of the vehicle and deflated tyres.

It is understood the vehicle was involved in a police pursuit south of Coffs Harbour where the Falcon reached high speed to evade multiple police vehicles. 

The driver continued through South Coffs and mounted a gutter near the Combine St lights before crashing into a pole. 

From there police surrounded the vehicle and arrested the driver and passenger. 

Coffs Coast Advocate
