Menu
Login
News

Two injured in highway crash

Emergency services attended a crash on the Pacific Hwy near Cudgera Creek on Tuesday afternoon.
Emergency services attended a crash on the Pacific Hwy near Cudgera Creek on Tuesday afternoon. contributed
Liana Turner
by

TWO people were injured after their 4WD rolled on the Pacific Highway on the Tweed Coast.

Emergency services were called to the incident, where on the Pacific Highway at Cudgera Creek about 12.15pm on Tuesday.

Kingscliff Fire and Rescue attended the single vehicle roll-over along with a Rural Fire Service crew, ambulance and police.

Kingscliff Fire and Rescue captain Brett Gray said the occupants were treated by ambulance at the scene.

"There was some debris on the roadway our crews remained on scene until the scene was deemed safe,” Mr Gray said.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman said the patients had been initially trapped inside the 4WD, which was a Toyota Landcruiser.

Tweed Byron Police District Inspector Matt Kehoe said a woman, 29, and Palm Beach man, 36, were injured in the incident.

The extent of their injuries was not known.

Insp Kehoe said the cause of the incident, which obstructed northbound traffic for some time, was still being investigated.

Tweed Daily News
Mentors needed for Youth Frontiers challenge

Mentors needed for Youth Frontiers challenge

Youth Frontiers is helping teenagers realise their passion.

Gig guide: what's on this week

GROOVE: Cheap Fakes is performing from 7pm at Kingscliff Beach Hotel.

There's plenty of great music on this week.

Romantics celebrate love with Valentines Day picnic

TRUE LOVE: Terry Seeman and Heather Usher enjoy a romantic picnic on the beach at Cudgen Creek ahead of Valentines Day.

Happy Valentines Day.

BURNING UP: Temps to hit 40°C with heatwave smashing Qld, NSW

Thursday will continue to see heatwave conditions across much of Queensland and northern NSW. Picture: Bureau of Meteorology

Temperatures at 3am felt like a sunny afternoon.

Local Partners