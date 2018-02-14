Two injured in highway crash

Emergency services attended a crash on the Pacific Hwy near Cudgera Creek on Tuesday afternoon.

TWO people were injured after their 4WD rolled on the Pacific Highway on the Tweed Coast.

Emergency services were called to the incident, where on the Pacific Highway at Cudgera Creek about 12.15pm on Tuesday.

Kingscliff Fire and Rescue attended the single vehicle roll-over along with a Rural Fire Service crew, ambulance and police.

Kingscliff Fire and Rescue captain Brett Gray said the occupants were treated by ambulance at the scene.

"There was some debris on the roadway our crews remained on scene until the scene was deemed safe,” Mr Gray said.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman said the patients had been initially trapped inside the 4WD, which was a Toyota Landcruiser.

Tweed Byron Police District Inspector Matt Kehoe said a woman, 29, and Palm Beach man, 36, were injured in the incident.

The extent of their injuries was not known.

Insp Kehoe said the cause of the incident, which obstructed northbound traffic for some time, was still being investigated.