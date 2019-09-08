Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Breaking

Two killed after motorbike crashes into pole

by Christopher Harris
8th Sep 2019 12:57 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A man and a woman have died after a motorcycle hit a pole in Sydney's south west this morning.

Police were called to the corner of Forest Rd near Forshaw Ave at Peakhurst about 11.10am.

The woman was sitting behind the male rider when the motorcycle crashed into the pole after going around a bend on Forest Rd.

They both died at the scene.

Police will now do a forensic examination and investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash.

At Forest Rd one eastbound lane is closed and motorists have been advised to allow extra travel time and avoid the area.

More Stories

editors picks motorcycle crash sydney

Top Stories

    Sensational Samsung Galaxy tablet offer

    premium_icon Sensational Samsung Galaxy tablet offer

    Smarter Shopping Want more ways to enjoy the news or simply looking to upgrade your tablet? Here’s an offer that will bring you both.

    ROLLING COVERAGE NRRRL: Ballina vs Murwillumbah

    premium_icon ROLLING COVERAGE NRRRL: Ballina vs Murwillumbah

    News Ballina Seagulls take on Murwillumbah Mustangs

    Don't miss our rolling coverage of the NRRRL final today

    Don't miss our rolling coverage of the NRRRL final today

    News Can't make the NRRRL grand final today, we've got you covered

    Police officer injured, child involved in hit by stolen BMW

    premium_icon Police officer injured, child involved in hit by stolen BMW

    Breaking Police officer injured after being hit by a car during an arrest