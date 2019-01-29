Menu
Login
Two people have tragically died after an accident involving a scooter, a bus and a car in Kingsgrove.
Two people have tragically died after an accident involving a scooter, a bus and a car in Kingsgrove.
News

Two killed in tragic scooter accident

by AAP, Phoebe Loomes
29th Jan 2019 8:34 AM

TWO men have been killed in a tragic road accident in Sydney's south overnight with police believing their scooter may have collided with both a bus and a car.

The scooter was carrying a passenger as well as a driver, and it's believed it went to make a right turn when it collided with a bus travelling on the same side of the street. It's believed the two-wheeler then collided with a car travelling in the opposite direction.

The driver and the passenger travelling on a motor scooter have tragically died after an accident in Kingsgrove.
The driver and the passenger travelling on a motor scooter have tragically died after an accident in Kingsgrove.

The rider, 32, and his passenger, believed to be aged in his 30s, died at the scene. The bus driver and car driver, who were both unhurt, were taken to hospital for mandatory tests.

A witness at the scene told Nine News they witnessed a car drag "a body about 15 metres."

It is believed the scooter collided with a bus and a car.
It is believed the scooter collided with a bus and a car.

More Stories

bus car crime editors picks scooter tragic accidents

Top Stories

    WATCH: Concept design for new Tweed Valley Hospital revealed

    WATCH: Concept design for new Tweed Valley Hospital revealed

    Health A video of the design was released today.

    Police officers smash car windows to save man's life

    Police officers smash car windows to save man's life

    News The man is now recovering from his injuries in hospital

    Bruce Hwy congestion eases, delays still expected

    Bruce Hwy congestion eases, delays still expected

    News Drivers experiencing long delays across southeast Queensland

    Family escapes as campervan rolls down 15m embankment

    Family escapes as campervan rolls down 15m embankment

    News Parents, two girls treated by paramedics at the scene