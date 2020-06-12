Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Two Maryborough residents killed in Bruce Hwy truck crash

Christian Berechree
by
12th Jun 2020 7:23 AM | Updated: 7:46 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE: Roads have reopened around the site of a Bruce Highway crash that killed two Maryborough residents last night.

The Chronicle understands driver inattention may have been a factor in the crash, with the male driver attempting to turn around or pull into a rest centre near the site.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said a service station was about 300m from the crash site and police would investigate whether the driver was trying to turn there.

EARLIER: TWO people from Maryborough have been killed in a truck crash near Torbanlea in the early hours of the morning.

A man and woman were travelling south in a sedan on the Bruce Highway about 1.45am.

They collided with a truck, also heading south and died at the scene.

The truck driver was not physically injured but was taken to Maryborough Hospital as a precaution, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said.

Investigations are continuing.

More Stories

bruce highway fatal crash
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Absolute joke’: Towns suffer 79 days of pain

        ‘Absolute joke’: Towns suffer 79 days of pain

        Politics Aussies in two towns say they their communities are being torn apart and suffering major downturns because of a controversial border closure.

        ‘MUCH GRIEF’: Arts community mourns loss of author

        premium_icon ‘MUCH GRIEF’: Arts community mourns loss of author

        News THE “cheeky” and “tirelessly adventurous” author, based on the Far North Coast, has...

        Border closures will impact junior sports

        premium_icon Border closures will impact junior sports

        Sport Sports clubs managing COVID-19 now grappling with border closures

        Pandemic causes massive backlog at Tweed court

        premium_icon Pandemic causes massive backlog at Tweed court

        News Those who have a contested hearing could be waiting a long time