Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police found the drugs during a random vehicle stop.
Police found the drugs during a random vehicle stop.
News

Two men arrested over alleged $20,000 drug haul

Aisling Brennan
21st Jan 2021 1:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Two men have been charged with drug offences after a random vehicle stop in Casino.

Richmond Police District officers stopped a Black Range Rover 4WD on Dyraaba St, Casino, at about 2.35pm on January 21.

The officers spoke with the driver, a 35-year-old man, and passenger, a 34-year-old man.

Police searched the vehicle and allegedly located more than $1000 in cash, a small amount of cannabis and drug paraphernalia.

More than 26.5 grams of methylamphetamine was also allegedly located on the passenger.

The estimated potential street value of the drugs is $19,875.

Both men were arrested and taken to Casino Police Station.

The driver, a Goonellabah resident, was charged with driving a motor vehicle while disqualified, possessing a prohibited drug, two counts of supplying a prohibited drug and dealing with property proceeds of crime.

The passenger, with an address in Rosebank, was charged with two counts of possessing a prohibited drug, supplying a prohibited drug and dealing with property proceeds of crime.

Both men were refused bail to appear in Casino Local Court today.

casino local court drugs charges northern rivers crime richmond police distirct
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Explained: When are the Byron Bay new traffic lights on?

        Premium Content Explained: When are the Byron Bay new traffic lights on?

        News Transport for NSW has recognised the signals will delay traffic into Byron Bay from the western side of the interchange.

        • 21st Jan 2021 11:30 AM
        Man to defend MDMA, ice supply charges

        Premium Content Man to defend MDMA, ice supply charges

        Crime Police charged the 28-year-old following a traffic stop on the North Coast.

        Pool owners need to stay vigilant this summer

        Premium Content Pool owners need to stay vigilant this summer

        News Make sure you pool safety certificate is up to date

        Qld Origin team's raucous party at luxury Byron house

        Premium Content Qld Origin team's raucous party at luxury Byron house

        News The owner of the property landed in court over a dispute with police