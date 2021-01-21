Two men arrested over alleged $20,000 drug haul

Police found the drugs during a random vehicle stop.

Two men have been charged with drug offences after a random vehicle stop in Casino.

Richmond Police District officers stopped a Black Range Rover 4WD on Dyraaba St, Casino, at about 2.35pm on January 21.

The officers spoke with the driver, a 35-year-old man, and passenger, a 34-year-old man.

Police searched the vehicle and allegedly located more than $1000 in cash, a small amount of cannabis and drug paraphernalia.

More than 26.5 grams of methylamphetamine was also allegedly located on the passenger.

The estimated potential street value of the drugs is $19,875.

Both men were arrested and taken to Casino Police Station.

The driver, a Goonellabah resident, was charged with driving a motor vehicle while disqualified, possessing a prohibited drug, two counts of supplying a prohibited drug and dealing with property proceeds of crime.

The passenger, with an address in Rosebank, was charged with two counts of possessing a prohibited drug, supplying a prohibited drug and dealing with property proceeds of crime.

Both men were refused bail to appear in Casino Local Court today.