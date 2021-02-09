Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Two men will face court for drink driving.
Two men will face court for drink driving.
News

Two men caught drink driving to face court

Aisling Brennan
9th Feb 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Two men will face court after they were caught allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol.

Tweed Byron Police District Chief Inspector Michael Dempsey said the two men have both been charged with High Range drink-driving offences.

Tweed Heads arrest

Police were at the Tweed Heads hospital on an unrelated matter about 11pm on February 5 when the behaviour of a 40-year-old Tweed Heads man in the foyer attracted their attention.

“The male was allegedly well affected by intoxicating liquor,” Chief Insp Dempsey said.

“Police dealt with him at the hospital and left.

“A short time later police observed the same male allegedly driving a black Toyota utility with NSW registration along Powell St, Tweed Heads.

“Due to the previous dealings police had with the male and his erratic driving the vehicle was stopped on Brett St where the driver was subject to a roadside breath test which returned a positive reading.

“He was placed under arrest and conveyed to the Tweed Heads Police Station for the purpose of a breath analysis. The breath analysis returned a reading of 0.188.”

The man’s NSW drivers’ licence was suspended immediately and he received a court Attendance Notice to appear at the Tweed Heads Local Court on March 8 charged with a High Range PCA.

Tweed Heads South arrest

A 25-year-old man from Tweed Heads South was driving a white Ford Falcon sedan with NSW registration on Vintage Lakes Drive Tweed Heads South about 11.20am on February 6.

The vehicle was stopped for a random breath test and the driver produced a positive roadside result.

The man was placed under arrest for the purpose of a breath analysis and conveyed to the Tweed Heads Police Station.

“Upon undergoing the analysis the male returned a reading of 0.151,” Chief Insp Dempsey said.

“As a result of the reading the male’s drivers licence was immediately suspended and he received a Court Attendance Notice to appear at the Tweed Heads Local Court on March 22.”

drink driving tweed byron police district tweed crime tweed heads local court
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Former cop charged over alleged on-duty assault of teen

        Premium Content Former cop charged over alleged on-duty assault of teen

        News The matter refers to a then 39-year-old senior constable and a 17-year-old teenage boy.

        'Prayers' after alleged stabbing at Hare Krishna farm

        Premium Content 'Prayers' after alleged stabbing at Hare Krishna farm

        News Two people flown to hospital after alleged stabbing in Northern NSW

        GUILTY: How much social media prankster was fined for stunts

        Premium Content GUILTY: How much social media prankster was fined for stunts

        News Social media prankster in court over stunts on North Coast waterways

        Taser used to subdue shirtless man who punched cop

        Premium Content Taser used to subdue shirtless man who punched cop

        News Police will allege the man punched a Senior Constable in his face causing serious...