Two men charged with sexually assaulting Tweed woman

TWEED police have charged two men over alleged sexual offences.

Tweed Heads detectives began investigations on September 1, after a 26-year-old Banora Point woman contacted them with details of the alleged incidents.

Police charged a Terranora man, 27, with sexual assault without consent.

They charged a Banora Point man, also 27, with sexual assault without consent and indecent assault.

Both men were granted conditional bail and are due to face Tweed Heads Local Court on Monday, September 25.

Police said bail conditions and an apprehended violence order were put in place to protect the alleged victim.