24°
News

Two men charged with sexually assaulting Tweed woman

Tweed police have charged two men in relation to alleged sexual assault offences.
Tweed police have charged two men in relation to alleged sexual assault offences. Rob Wright
Liana Turner
by

TWEED police have charged two men over alleged sexual offences.

Tweed Heads detectives began investigations on September 1, after a 26-year-old Banora Point woman contacted them with details of the alleged incidents.

Police charged a Terranora man, 27, with sexual assault without consent.

They charged a Banora Point man, also 27, with sexual assault without consent and indecent assault.

Both men were granted conditional bail and are due to face Tweed Heads Local Court on Monday, September 25.

Police said bail conditions and an apprehended violence order were put in place to protect the alleged victim.

Tweed Daily News
Black Rabbit finds a Murwillumbah haven

Black Rabbit finds a Murwillumbah haven

Makeshift studios and the thin blue line for Black Rabbit

Greenhills Caravan Park reopens after the flood

SWEET RELIEF: Greenhills Caravan Park operator Graeme Bolton is relieved to see business reopen five months after the floods.

Caravan park opens five months after flood.

Tackling youth homelessness in the Tweed

The Family Centre is hosting a forum on youth homelessness.

The community is invited to discuss ways on help youth homelessness.

Police continue search for missing prisoners

A supplied image obtained Monday, September 11, 2017 of a Tegan Simpson who remains at large after escaping from Numinbah Correctional Centre late Sunday, September 10. Abagail Graf, 21, and Tegan Simpson, 24, were reported missing at 11pm on Sunday night.

Police have appealed for help after two women who escaped custody

Local Partners