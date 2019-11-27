Two months of Paradise lost: More photos of dramatic decline

The most recent picture supplied of Paradise Dam, which was taken on Wednesday, November 20. Recently the daily water release has slowed. Picture: Supplied

CARAVAN park staff have supplied more photographs of the declining water levels of Paradise Dam, which is currently at 43.5 per cent.

The photographs show a dramatic difference since the dam was at 75 per cent.

Dam owner Sunwater has so far released 97,110 Megalitres of water from the dam within two months.

The effect is visible with the photographs taken from the same positions, including from the Paradise Dam boat ramp.

Resources Minister Anthony Lynham said that 97 per cent of the water released from the dam so far has been stored or used by customers.

"Irrigators and other customers have stepped up and made use of the free water released from Paradise Dam," he said.

The dam's capacity is expected to drop to 42 per cent on Monday, which was the level that Sunwater wanted in preparation for construction at the dam.

It wanted to drop the spillway by five metres.

Dr Lynham said that the technical report of the dam will be released, but that an expert peer review first needed to be completed.

"Again, Sunwater has made decisions with community safety as a priority and the Building Queensland business case now underway will provide further advice for government on future options."

LNP politicians have further responded this week after its state council meeting was held on the weekend.

Politicians including Federal Hinkler MP Keith Pitt and Senator James McGrath criticised the State Government for its lack of transparency on its decision to release water.

Mr McGrath went even further than a scathing condemnation, by adding in a colourful simile to his statement.

"This is the greatest infrastructure fail ever in Australia," Mr McGrath said.

"A dam that was built just 14 years ago, at a cost of hundreds of millions of dollars, is now about as useful as a chocolate teapot in Bourbong St in summer."

He further went on to say there were "secrets hidden in the Kremlin" that were more likely to be revealed than the decisions that have led to the dam's failure.

"The community deserves to know what is wrong with this dam, when it will be fixed, why the secrecy, what Labor has to hide and what the dam plan is in the meantime."

Burnett State MP Stephen Bennett described the dam's faults and water release as "a national scandal".

He last visited the dam when it was at 55 per cent capacity, following reports of dead turtles and an impact on local platypus.

There were also reports of damaged boats when they hit unknown rocks due to the lowered level, Mr Bennett said.

"All that destruction was when the dam was at 55 per cent.

"Today it is at 43 per cent and it's only getting worse.

"We desperately need the Minister for Transport to arrange some emergency mapping and navigational safety markers so no more boats sustain damage and no one is hurt."

Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey submitted a petition to the State Parliament on October 22, which so far has 2800 electronic signatures from Queenslanders.

The petition asks for the release of the dam's technical reports, and for the dam water to be recovered in order to ensure long-term security and investor confidence.

