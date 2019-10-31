Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Championships Day 1
The Championships Day 1
Horses

Two more Cup contenders out of race

by Michael Manley
31st Oct 2019 6:46 PM

TWO more Melbourne Cup aspirants have been scratched due to lameness after Racing Victoria vets completed their inspections of the top 35 horses left in the race.

New South Wales-trained stayer Angel Of Truth, who was guaranteed a start was scratched by his trainer Gwenda Markwell after he finished 11th in the Bendigo Cup.

Angel Of Truth was examined by RV veterinarians as part of their Melbourne Cup runner inpsections and was found to be lame in the right foreleg.

Stream over 50 sports Live & On-Demand with KAYO SPORTS on your TV, computer, mobile or tablet. Just $25/month, no lock-in contract. Get your 14-day free trial and start streaming instantly >

English stayer Raheen House, who was No. 30 in the Melbourne Cup Order Of Entry, was scratched by his trainer Wiliam Haggas.

Raheen House was inspected by Racing Victoria veterinarians after he finished second last in the Bendigo Cup and was found to be lame.

Their removal comes after Marmelo and Godolphin's Ispolini were both scratched on veterinary advice on Wednesday as the attrition rate for the famous race rose dramatically.

Raheen House gallops at Werribee this month.
Raheen House gallops at Werribee this month.

More Stories

Show More
angel of truth horse racing horses melbourne cup raheen house

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Airbnb says Tweed is better off without red-tape

        premium_icon Airbnb says Tweed is better off without red-tape

        Business One of the world’s leaders in short-term accommodation has urged the state government to turn it’s back on the proposed rental legislation

        Toddler critical after being 'dragged five metres' by car

        premium_icon Toddler critical after being 'dragged five metres' by car

        News Gold Coast child struck by car in driveway during horror accident

        CLIFFSIDE TRAGEDY: Police seek video of hang-glider crash

        premium_icon CLIFFSIDE TRAGEDY: Police seek video of hang-glider crash

        News Bystanders tried desperately to save the hang-gliding instructor

        PHOTO GALLERY: Halloween’s cutest trick-or-treaters head to Tweed Mall

        PHOTO GALLERY: Halloween’s cutest trick-or-treaters head to...

        News Princesses, witches, a pumpkin and a bag of jelly beans were just some of the...

        • 31st Oct 2019 5:30 PM