Four more deaths as national death toll climbs to 45

7th Apr 2020 8:22 AM | Updated: 9:08 AM

 

Fiver more people have died in NSW, Victoria and South Australia, including another Ruby Princess passenger and another Dorothy Henderson lodge resident.

A 90-year-old man died at Liverpool Hospital. He was a resident of the Opal Care Bankstown, the second death from that facility.

The latest Dorothy Henderson Lodge victim was a 90-year-old man, making him the sixth resident to die.

The Ruby Princess passenger was an 87-year-old woman.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has confirmed that another person has died in Victoria overnight, bringing the state's death toll to 11 and the national toll to 44.

"We send our best wishes to their family and loved ones," he said.

And in South Australia the state has recorded its first death. The victim, a man in his 70s, died at the Royal Adelaide Hospital overnight.

 

 

