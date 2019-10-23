Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Two more men charged with dad’s murder

by Elise Williams
23rd Oct 2019 6:15 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE have charged two more men with the murder of Michael Menzel, a 48-year-old father from Gleneagle, near Beaudesert.

A 29-year-old man from Yarrabilba, who was on Tuesday night extradited to Brisbane from NSW, and a 32-year-old from Beaudesert, were both charged with murder.

The two men will face Brisbane Magistrate Court later today.

Wearing handcuffs, the Yarrabilba man was escorted through Brisbane Airport by detectives after arriving from NSW and was later transported to the watchhouse.

He was the second man to be extradited to Brisbane after the violent home invasion on October 4, during which Mr Menzel was allegedly shot in the leg and died at the scene.

Matthew David Taylor, 28, of Port Macquarie, was extradited from NSW on Friday and charged with the murder.

His case was adjourned until November 25 after a brief mention in Brisbane Magistrates Court yesterday.

More Stories

Show More
crime home invasion murder queensland

Top Stories

    Tweed farm invites guests to feed orphaned calves

    premium_icon Tweed farm invites guests to feed orphaned calves

    News Visitors to a Tweed Heads cattle property can help fill the bellies of two orphaned poddy calves

    • 23rd Oct 2019 5:30 AM
    Witchcraft the reason for alleged attack on neighbour

    premium_icon Witchcraft the reason for alleged attack on neighbour

    Crime Man who attacked neighbour over believed "witchcraft" faces court

    Driver of alleged stolen car crashes into cops then runs

    premium_icon Driver of alleged stolen car crashes into cops then runs

    Crime PolAir and a dog squad have been deployed in Murwillumbah

    Tweed program takes Aboriginal youth to Canberra

    premium_icon Tweed program takes Aboriginal youth to Canberra

    News Students in a program that connects indigenous youth with police have been given a...