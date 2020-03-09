Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Health

Two school students the latest coronavirus cases confirmed

by Stephanie Bedo and Ben Graham
9th Mar 2020 8:45 PM

 

There are fears coronavirus figures across the country will climb even further with  75 Aussies already diagnosed.

The latest are two Year 10 students at a school in Sydney's west and a Year 7 student in the north. 

There is growing worry people are not isolating themselves when sick, causing the deadly infection to spread further.

A student in Hobart went to two nightspots and to work at a hotel after he had been told to stay home while waiting for results of tests. A woman in Perth went to an orchestra concert and a Melbourne doctor treated patients while experiencing symptoms.

Now the country's peak medical body has urged politicians to step back and let Chief Medical Officer Brendan Murphy be the main voice of the country's response, to avoid confusion.

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus editors picks school children school closures seniors-news

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Council pleads 'don’t flush wet wipes down Tweed's dunnies'

        premium_icon Council pleads 'don’t flush wet wipes down Tweed's dunnies'

        News Residents are being urged not to flush wet wipes down the loo as the toilet paper shortage continues in the Tweed.

        Mystery over 'distressed' woman wandering on highway

        Mystery over 'distressed' woman wandering on highway

        News The woman was walking towards the Brunswick River bridge

        Motorists lucky to be alive after three-car crash on hwy

        premium_icon Motorists lucky to be alive after three-car crash on hwy

        News A car allegedly on wrong side of the road collided with two cars

        Is this the Coast’s emptiest shopping centre?

        premium_icon Is this the Coast’s emptiest shopping centre?

        Business The property has long been a talking point on the Gold Coast