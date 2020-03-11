Stories behind the two new artists on show in M'bah CBD

TWO Northern Rivers artists' solo exhibitions will open today at the Gallery DownTown.

Lismore-based artist Rhonda Armistead will exhibit Homestead of my Dreams alongside Subverting the Dominant Paradigm by fellow Lismore artist Tim Fry at the the annexe of Tweed Regional Gallery in Murwillumbah CBD.

Homestead of my Dreams journeys along the backroads and highways to discover the lost, abandoned and still-standing old buildings and sheds in a body of work that features paintings and drypoint engravings.

Ms Armistead's paintings give viewers a sense of place, while her drypoint engravings provide a more intimate look into the spaces and a understanding of how these buildings become part of the landscape.

She said the exhibition is a journey of heritage and history, of distant memories and sentimental reminiscences.

Tim Fry, Grand Plans 2020, acrylic and biro on ply, 100 x 40cm. Image courtesy of the artist

"Look beyond the melancholy stillness of the properties that have been left to turn to dust but still hold elements of beauty in their crumbling exteriors and interiors," Ms Armistead said.

Tim Fry is a contemporary artist working primarily in drawing and ceramic sculpture. Subverting the Dominant Paradigm is a selection of drawn and painted still life images and ceramic sculptures that explore the dialogue between traditional male stereotypes and contemporary alternatives.

"The pieces in this body of work have built up over time, as an ongoing conversation between myself and society about what it is to be a man today," Mr Fry said.

Tools, cars, guns and mountains act as symbolic protagonists in this dialogue between conventional masculinity and a brave new world of male integrity.

Tweed Regional Gallery director Susi Muddiman OAM said both artists had their own distinct visual language.

"I'm sure audiences will really connect with these engaging concepts and appreciate their art practice," she said.

Opening celebrations for both exhibitions will be this Friday from 5-7pm (DST) at Gallery DownTown.

On Saturday April 18, 10am-2pm, drop into Gallery DownTown to observe artist Tim Fry as he creates mixed media drawings and gain an insight into his exhibition and artistic practice. This is a free event and materials will be provided for visitors who wish to stay and draw, taking inspiration from Fry's distinct style.

The two exhibitions run from 11 March to 3 May 2020.

Gallery DownTown is an annexe of the Tweed Regional Gallery located in the creative hub of M|Arts Precinct, in the heart of Murwillumbah - upstairs at 1 Brisbane St.