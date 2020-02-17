Two new faces & rising star shine in Tweed trial win

TWEED'S promising pre-season form continued on Saturday as Ben Woolf's men recorded a seven-tries-to-three win over Intrust Super Cup rivals Souths Logan.

Fresh off a four-tries-to-two triumph over a young Titans outfit seven days earlier, a Seagulls side featuring nine new faces - including prized recruit Fetuli Talanoa - proved too strong for the Magpies at Tugun.

But while former NRL flyer Talanoa stepped out for the first time in black and white, Woolf singled out fellow signing Jamie Hill (CQ Capras), Mal Meninga Cup graduate Caleb Hodges and emerging hooker Liam Hampson for praise.

"Jamie Hill had a good game, he's a new recruit from the Capras. Liam Hampson was crafty from dummy half coming off the bench, and Caleb Hodges played well. He played on the wing and little bit of centre," Woolf said.

"Overall I was happy with (the game), I thought it was promising. We've had a couple of keys areas around our defence and our shape in attack, which has been our big focuses in the off-season.

"You could see they were trying to put into place the things we've been working on and doing what we've asked of them. We're happy with how we're progressing (but) we'll keep working on those areas."

At Pizzey Park, defending ISC premiers Burleigh fell to Easts six tries to four but chief executive Damian Driscoll said there was no need for panic.

"They were all fringe players and under-20s (in our side). I thought the boys acquitted themselves pretty well," Driscoll said.

"As long as you get through the game without injuries and some game time, that's all you want."

The game marked the return of former Titans-contracted five-eighth Dallas Wells, who is on the comeback trail from a knee reconstruction.

The Bears are expected to field a full-strength side for Friday night's trial against the Titans at Pizzey Park, while Tweed's next pre-season hitout is against Burleigh the following weekend.