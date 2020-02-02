Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police tape.
Police tape. Contributed
Crime

Two people shot dead at Florida funeral

2nd Feb 2020 9:00 AM

Gunfire has erupted at a funeral in Florida, killing a teenager and a man and leaving two other people wounded, police said.

Riviera Beach police said in a statement on Saturday that the shooting happened at the Victory City Church shortly after 2.30pm.

They said a 15-year-old boy and the man died at the scene. The wounded were taken to a hospital. Their conditions were not released nor were the names of the victims.

No arrests were made and no further information was immediately available.

Riviera Beach is a suburb of West Palm Beach.

More Stories

Show More
crime florida funeral shooting usa

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Primary captains lead by example in the Tweed

        premium_icon Primary captains lead by example in the Tweed

        News Leaders of Tweed primary schools have stepped up into their roles this week as the ‘big kids’ on the playground

        UPDATE: Tweed's 'unsightly' water likely to continue

        premium_icon UPDATE: Tweed's 'unsightly' water likely to continue

        News What you need to know about 'dirty water' in Tweed

        Lawyer returns to where legal career first started

        Lawyer returns to where legal career first started

        Business Taking up office in Kingscliff will be a homecoming of sorts for Family Law Special...

        Adventurer's solo trek to the bottom of the world

        premium_icon Adventurer's solo trek to the bottom of the world

        News Meet the man who has done what not other human has before