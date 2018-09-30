Two reigning champions take on tough snooker field

Jessica Woods, of Bilambil, who took out the 2018 women's national snooker championship in Adelaide in July, will be competing in the Tweed this weekend.

BY DAY she works at the Gold Coast Airport, but by night she's a real pool shark.

Bilambil's Jessica Woods, who turns 25 this week, is the reigning women's snooker champion, having claimed the national title in Adelaide in July.

This weekend she will be competing against some of the top players in the country at the three-day Eamonn Duff Tournament, hosted by Twin Towns Snooker Club at Club Banora, which kicked off on Saturday.

Woods will be joined by fellow champion, Megan Fullerton of Tweed Heads, who took out the Australian Open Women's Championship in Sydney last October.

The champion pair will be among a strong field of 55 players in the competition.

"Snooker is attractive because it is so different,” said Woods, who started playing at the age of 12 and now counts five national women's titles under her belt.

"It is really hard but it is addictive because of that. You hate it when you are playing bad, but 10 minutes later you want to get on and do better.”

Jessica Woods, of Bilambil, won the 2018 women's national snooker championship in Adelaide in July. She is competing in a major snooker tournament at Club Banora this weekend, which will celebrate the 20th anniversary of the club.

Despite the temptation of challenging others to a duel on the table, Woods continues to resist the temptation of taking on the pool shark mantra.

"I am this rare species of young snooker player who doesn't drink alcohol so I don't spend much time in pubs,” she said.

"I know people who do go to pubs and get free drinks all night but people start to know who you are pretty quickly.”

Club president Peter Campbell said he was looking forward to the event.

"This is the 20th anniversary of major snooker tournaments for our club and we are delighted that these two champions are taking part in this prestigious event which has drawn players from throughout Northern NSW and Southern Queensland, as well as one player from New Zealand,” Campbell said.

"Both are members of our club and have established themselves as class players with outstanding records in their respective careers.

Jessica Woods prepares for top competition this weekend. Scott Powick NEWSCORP

"Megan has been a leading player in the women's ranks for some time, having won the Australian open earlier in her career. Last year she won the inaugural Southport tournament, against an all-male field.

"And Jess, who started her career at Club Banora when only 12, rapidly embraced the sport, culminating in her winning the world under 21 women's snooker championship in 2014 in the United Arab Emirates.

"In addition she has won the Oceania women's championship four times and her Adelaide win made it five national women's titles.”

The women will be up against a strong field of players including state champions, Far North Coast champions and three previous winners of the Eamonn Duff.

The tournament runs over three days of the long weekend and is open to the public.

A link to the draw and results can be accessed here: https://twintowns.challonge.com/2018EDMAIN