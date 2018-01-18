Menu
Login
News

BEACH RESCUE: Two people treated at popular beach

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was on standby after reports that a young swimming was missing in the surf at Fingal Head.
The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was on standby after reports that a young swimming was missing in the surf at Fingal Head. Karin von Behrens
Aisling Brennan
by

UPDATE 4pm: ONE patient has been transported to the Tweed Hospital after being rescued from rough surf at Dreamtime Beach, Fingal Head earlier today. 

Both patients were treated by NSW Ambulance on the scene before being transported for further assessment.

A NSW Ambulance spokesperson couldn't confirm the current location of the second patient who was also rescued from the water near Fingal headland. 

EARLIER: TWO people have been rescued from dangerous surf conditions at Dreamtime Beach, Fingal Head.

NSW Ambulance were called out to the popular Fingal beach at 2.45pm today after reports one patient was in need of assistance.

However, upon arrival emergency services discovered two patients, one 22-year-old male and one female, needed attention by medics.

A spokesperson confirmed the two patients had been transported to a staging point.

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to assist in the search near the headland.

The Rescue Helicopter has now returned to the Lismore Helibase.

The age of the female patient and level of injuries of the two people is currently unknown.

More to come.

Topics:  dreamtime beach fingal beach nsw ambulance westpac life saver rescue helicopter

Tweed Daily News
Young couple 'lucky' after being washed out to sea

Young couple 'lucky' after being washed out to sea

A young couple have had a lucky escape after being hit by a freak wave in thigh-deep water on the Tweed Coast

Sign up for surf skills at Snapper

SURF'S UP: Junior surfers Tommy Horne, Samantha Arderne, Slade Phillips, Joel Maritz and Soraya Phillips with Snapper Rocks Surfriders Club president Jay Phillips are looking for more junior members to join their ranks.

Youngsters called to join world champions in surfriders club

Residents warned of fire safety scam

Police have warned residents of a man selling fire extinguishers.

Police have warned Northern Rivers residents of a fire safety scam

No fear of the lights going out at Pottsville Sports Club

LIGHTS ON: Minister for Lands, Forestry and Racing Paul Toole and Tweed MP Geoff Provest announced funding for a back-up generator at Pottsville Beach Sports Club alongside the board of directors..

The NSW Government has funded a new back-up generator for the club.

Local Partners