BEACH RESCUE: Two people treated at popular beach

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was on standby after reports that a young swimming was missing in the surf at Fingal Head. Karin von Behrens

UPDATE 4pm: ONE patient has been transported to the Tweed Hospital after being rescued from rough surf at Dreamtime Beach, Fingal Head earlier today.

Both patients were treated by NSW Ambulance on the scene before being transported for further assessment.

A NSW Ambulance spokesperson couldn't confirm the current location of the second patient who was also rescued from the water near Fingal headland.

EARLIER: TWO people have been rescued from dangerous surf conditions at Dreamtime Beach, Fingal Head.

NSW Ambulance were called out to the popular Fingal beach at 2.45pm today after reports one patient was in need of assistance.

However, upon arrival emergency services discovered two patients, one 22-year-old male and one female, needed attention by medics.

A spokesperson confirmed the two patients had been transported to a staging point.

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to assist in the search near the headland.

The Rescue Helicopter has now returned to the Lismore Helibase.

The age of the female patient and level of injuries of the two people is currently unknown.

More to come.