Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Breaking

Two rockets fired at US embassy

21st Jan 2020 9:00 AM

Two rockets have been fired at the US embassy in Baghdad, according to security sources.

Alarms have reportedly been going off after the missile struck the Green Zone around the Iraqi capital at around 9.30pm local time.

People in the vicinity have been urged to take shelter immediately.

There are no reports of immediate casualties.

The US has blamed Iran-backed paramilitary groups for a spate of similar attacks in recent months on the Green Zone, but there has never been a claim of responsibility.

 

More to come …

More Stories

Show More
america baghdad seniors-news us embassy

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Centrelink worker from Coffs suing council for $378,000

        premium_icon Centrelink worker from Coffs suing council for $378,000

        News A Coffs Harbour woman is suing Gold Coast council for more than $300,000 after an accident on a night out which she says has seen her life ‘torn apart’.

        Wannabe daredevil scales 15 storey building, lands in court

        premium_icon Wannabe daredevil scales 15 storey building, lands in court

        News Habit of high risk behaviour includes sitting on a crane

        Men extradited over alleged car thefts, police pursuits, face court

        premium_icon Men extradited over alleged car thefts, police pursuits, face...

        Crime Police allege a number of the stolen cars were involved in pursuits since...

        REVEALED: What's your land estimated to be worth?

        premium_icon REVEALED: What's your land estimated to be worth?

        News Will these new land values see you pay more in council rates?