Two states are united by one rugby league club

THE STATE of Origin shield will be decided this evening when NSW and Queensland battle out Game Three in Sydney.

But what divides many fans this time of year, is what brings the Tweed Seagulls together.

The NSW-based club who plays in the Queensland competition is split evenly this time of year.

But it adds to the fabric of the club according to Seagulls CEO Paul Stephenson.

"The border is an interesting concept for us,” he said.

"Primarily our supporters are Queensland supporters but we do have a number of players who have come Sydney to get an opportunity.

"I think it adds a richness to our club.

"I am a proud NSW supporter but I am proud about what we do in the Queensland competition and hope to be able to contribute more in the future.”

The Seagulls CEO said the addition of the women's rugby league program was an example of how having a foot in both states is helping the club.

Mr Stephenson said he hoped his club would be able to build the women's game in both states.