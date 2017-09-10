19°
Two suffer head injuries after tragic balcony fall

Photo Tessa Mapstone / South Burnett Times
Alina Rylko
TWEED-BYRON Local Area Command police have established a crime scene after three people fell from a balcony early this morning.

Just before 1am on Sunday, emergency services were called to Seaview St, Tweed Heads South, after reports two men and a woman had fallen two metres through a balcony rail.

They landed on a concrete footpath and garden rocks, suffering serious injuries.

One 39-year-old woman suffered a broken wrist as well as lacerations and bruising to her torso.

She was taken to Tweed Heads Hospital in a stable condition.

Two men, one aged 29 and another whose age is unconfirmed, suffered head injuries and were taken to Gold Coast University Hospital.

Investigations continue.

