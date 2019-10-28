Menu
The Bruce Highway has been closed at Babinda due to a two-vehicle crash
Two teenagers killed in Bruce Highway crash

by Mark Zita and Jack Lawrie
28th Oct 2019 7:58 AM
UPDATE: Two people have died following a serious traffic crash in Babinda last night.

At 7:30pm, two vehicles collided head-on along the Bruce Highway, approximately two kilometres north of Babinda.

A Queensland Police statement said a 16-year-old girl from Bellenden Ker and a 19-year-old man from Wongaling Beach were both pronounced deceased at the scene.

They believe the two were travelling in the same vehicle.

The driver of the second vehicle, a 17-year-old boy from Gulliver was airlifted to Cairns Hospital and remains in a serious condition.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

Police are appealing to any member of the community who may have witnessed the crash or has any further information to contact police.

 

EARLIER: THE Bruce Highway has been blocked to traffic in both directions at Babinda by a two-vehicle crash.

The road was closed just after 8pm, two kilometres north of Babinda.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said emergency services and the rescue helicopter are headed to the scene.

Information on the number of people involved and their injuries is currently unknown.

