Two title fights headline BoxingMania at Tweed

Kingscliff Boxer Rachel Loder will defend her title at BoxingMania Eight at the Seagulls Club. Picture: Scott Powick.

BOXING :An entertaining card from top to bottom is promised tomorrow night when BoxingMania Eight lights-up the Seagulls Club.

A pair of Australasian Title fights headlines an evening filled with some of the region’s best talent and a handful of amateur bouts.

Adam Stowe and Bobby Antonakos will main event the Kingscliff Boxing Stables and Dragon Fire promoted event, fighting for the WBF of Australasian Title.

Kingscliff fighter Rachel Loder will defend her ANBF Australasian Lightweight Title against kiwi Tania Reid in the co-main event.

Kingscliff Boxing Stables coach and BoxingMania promoter, Nick Midgley, said the Tweed crowd should expect a great night of action.

“We have two Australasian Titles on the line, and they should be cracker fights,” Midgley said.

“There are some fights are absolute crackers and then some between young fighters as well.”

An undercard filled with amateur bouts will feature fighters from the Kingscliff Boxing Stables ‘Bucket List’ program.

The 10-week program trainers locals before giving them their first bout in at BoxingMania.

Midgley said tonight’s fighters from the program should provide plenty of exciting action.

“We reckon this will be the most entertaining Bucket list fights we have put on,” he said.

“These guys will be really well matched and there are some really big personalities in the group as well.”

Doors will open to the public at 5.30pm with the first fight to begin shortly after.