Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CRASH: Two cars collided at Millbank.
CRASH: Two cars collided at Millbank.
News

Morning crash leaves car on its roof, two in hospital

Geordi Offord
brittiny edwards
, Geordi.Offord@news-mail.com.au
26th Feb 2020 9:30 AM | Updated: 12:16 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO people have been taken to Bundaberg Hospital after a crash at Millbank this morning.

Crews were called to the scene on Avoca St near Duffy St at 7.52am where two cars had crashed.

One of the vehicles rolled onto its roof.

A QAS spokesman said a man was transported to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition with chest pain.

The second person who was freed from the rolled vehicle was transported to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition with a neck injury.

A QPS spokeswoman said the rolled vehicle was being moved and traffic was being let through.

bundaberg millbank qas qps two vehicle crash
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Last chance to enter Dogs of Oz competition

        Last chance to enter Dogs of Oz competition

        Pets & Animals Dogs of Oz has been searching far and wide for Australia’s Top Dog and the entries have been coming in fast. Here’s your last chance to enter.

        'Homes' feature in artist's installation at Tweed Gallery

        premium_icon 'Homes' feature in artist's installation at Tweed Gallery

        News Exhibition of immersive drawings showing at Tweed Regional Gallery

        Appalling epidemic must be squashed

        premium_icon Appalling epidemic must be squashed

        Opinion Queensland’s DV epidemic is anything but normal.

        High-profile visitor as Dreamworld makes solemn vow

        premium_icon High-profile visitor as Dreamworld makes solemn vow

        News A local hero has shown his faith in Dreamworld by visiting with family