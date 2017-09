Two people have been treated after a crash on the Tweed Valley Way at Condong.

TWO people have been treated after a crash on the Tweed Valley Way.

Emergency services were called to the scene, near Condong, about 12.30am.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman said a man, believed to be in his 70s, and a female, were both taken to the Tweed Hospital after the incident.

The spokesman said both patients were believed to have chest injuries.

It's understood two vehicles were involved.