Two weeks left to apply for project funding

Time running out for applications for funding for youth health projects. Picture: File

TIME is running out to apply for the latest grand through the Northern NSW Local Health District (NNSWLHD).

A total of $40,000 has been made available for groups and organisations running healthy-lifestyle projects aimed at people between the ages of 13 and 24.

Groups and organisations can apply for up to $4000 worth of funding.

Health Promotion Manager, Jillian Adams, said this is a critical age for young people

because there is a big drop in physical activity, particularly for girls, and an increase

in junk food consumption for teenage boys.

“There is plenty of evidence that shows strong links between exercise and healthy

diet and physical and mental wellbeing,” Ms Adams said.

“These grants are about supporting young people to get the most out of life.”

“One of the criteria for the grants is that young people are involved in the planning of

the project, because they know best what will work for them.”

Applications close on Friday, November 15.

More information and application forms are available at

https://nnswlhd.health.nsw.gov.au/health-promotion/healthy-communities/.